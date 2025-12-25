ANF foils 310kg ‘Ice’ smuggling attempt from Karachi to Qatar

Karachi: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a major drug smuggling attempt from Karachi to Qatar, recovering 310 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), with an estimated value of millions of US dollars.

According to ANF sources, the operation was carried out by the ANF’s Port Control Unit (PCU) at Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited following credible intelligence. A container booked for shipment to Qatar’s main seaport, Hamad Port, was intercepted on suspicion.

During a detailed physical examination, the container was found to be carrying molasses and jaggery as cover for the narcotics. Out of 1,100 drums loaded in the container, 15 drums were found to contain liquid methamphetamine (Ice), mixed and concealed to evade detection.

Sources said the container had been booked from Noor International, located on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, while the receiving company in Qatar was listed as Al Naffay Trading.

The drug was detected using a Rigaku handheld analytical machine during the physical inspection, which confirmed the presence of liquid methamphetamine.

ANF sources added that further legal proceedings are underway, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the smuggling attempt.

Earlier, a major scandal emerged in Karachi as the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police allegedly sold seized drugs back to traffickers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police had confiscated 508 kilograms of narcotics, but a significant portion of it was reportedly sold back to drug dealers by CIA officers. The incident has prompted immediate action against the responsible officials.

Sources revealed that just a few days ago, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Langar held a press conference with the Additional IG Karachi and CIA officials about the seized drugs. It later came to light that Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt of the CIA in Karachi had sold a large portion of the recovered narcotics.