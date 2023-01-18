ANF foils smuggling bid in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid in Karachi in a raid, ARY NEWS reported.

The ANF confiscated 186kg of heroin from a truck. The truck which was coming from Balochistan to Karachi stopped near Gadap town.

The large haul of heroin was hidden behind the driver’s seat in a secret portion. The two suspects from Pasheen were taken into custody.

In a separate incident, 201 heroin-filled capsules were recovered by ANF near the Islamabad motorway toll plaza.

The ANF and ASF Peshawar airport confiscated 1.5kg of heroin from a Doha-bound flight.

In Rawalpindi, the ANF arrested a suspect from Jhelum and recovered 20 heroin-filled tablets.

The Anti-Narcotics Force has booked all accused in the anti-narcotics law, an ANF spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in the hilly terrain of Gwadar.

The ANF on an intelligence report conducted a raid in the hilly area of Gwadar in Balochistan and foiled a smuggling bid of 1400 KG of hashish, which was being carried on camels to Gwadar for onward smuggling overseas by sea, a spokesperson said.

The anti-narcotics officials in a raid recovered 68 grams of weed at International Mail Office in Rawalpindi, in a parcel from London.

Moreover, the ANF seized 3.5 kilograms of ice at Peshawar airport, from the trolley bag of two accused destined for Sharjah, a spokesperson said.

