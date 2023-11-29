ANF nabs ‘leader’ of international drug trafficking gang

The Anti Narcotic Forces (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to arrest three individuals including the leader of the group allegedly involved in international drug trafficking, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the gang used to take advantage of the people facing financial crisis for drug trafficking in Gulf countries.

The ANF spokesperson stated that two individuals identified as Abdul Qayyum and Hussain Khan were arrested on November 18 with drugs, meanwhile, during the interrogation both suspects confessed to being directly involved in the drug trafficking.

However, on the tip of the arrested individuals, the third gang member, named Qari Inayat was also arrested.

The ANF conducted 18 operations between June 2021 and August 2023 at various airports across the country and apprehended a total of 19 smugglers associated with the gang.

Earlier this week, in a bid to control drug smuggling, Anti Narcotic Forces (ANF) conducted various operations across the country, resulting in the confiscation of over 420 kilograms of illicit drugs, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in narcotics trafficking.

According to the details, in Rawalpindi, a significant interception occurred at a courier office where 800 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” were discovered which was concealed in a parcel booked to deliver in Bahrain.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad apprehended a suspect in Bhara Kahu with 100 drug tablets, in Multan the ANF authorities seized 24 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

A successful operation on the Super Highway in Karachi resulted in the arrest of a suspect after 25 kilograms and 200 grams of hashish were found concealed in a car.