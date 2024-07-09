ANF officers accused of short-term kidnapping in Karachi

KARACHI: Plainclothes officers at a recently established checkpoint allegedly detained the driver of a private ambulance and demanded bribe, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the ambulance driver claimed that the narcotics officials after detaining him demanded bribe of Rs 50,000.

The ambulance driver reported that he was threatened with being falsely charged in a drug case if he did not pay the asked amount.

Under the pretext of conducting a search, the officers reportedly tore the cushions of all the ambulance seats and damaged the fuel tank and other parts of the vehicle.

The driver was on his way to deliver the body of a deceased child from a hospital in Hub area to the child’s family when the incident occurred.

The narcotics control officials stopped him while he was en route to deliver the body.

The driver claimed that the officers removed his shirt, tied it around his mouth, and took him to a room where they interrogated him about an alleged drug dealer named Maryam.

The ambulance driver stated that he could identify the officials involved in the incident.

He also mentioned that a copy of the death certificate was shown to the child’s family via WhatsApp during the ordeal.