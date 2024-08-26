web analytics
ANF recovers drugs worth Rs340m, arrests 10 suspects

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 373 kg drugs worth Rs 340 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 783 grams ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Lahore Airport.

1.140 kg ice and 50 grams heroin were recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Karachi.

In another operation, 190 kg heroin was recovered from Chaman area. 100 kg hashish and 22 kg opium were recovered from Pasni and Gwadar areas. 31.2 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near a restaurant in Quetta. 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on Peshawar Road Rawalpindi.

Six kg hashish was recovered from three suspects in RCD Road Hub. 2.6 kg hashish and 260 grams opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up near a university in Lahore. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

