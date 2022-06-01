ANF seizes 145kg Ketamine concealed in Hong Kong-bound container

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized 145kg Ketamine drugs during action at the South Asia Port terminal in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the ANF spokesperson the action was taken at the South Asia Port terminal in Karachi in which Ketamine drugs, weighing 145 kg concealed in a Hong Kong-bound container were recovered.

The container actually loaded with clothes was booked by a private company in Karachi. The ANF has arrested Naimatullah, a resident of Karachi who booked the container for Hong Kong.

The case has been registered under Anti-Narcotics Act.

What Is Ketamine? Ketamine got its start in Belgium in the 1960s as an anesthesia medicine for animals. The FDA approved it as an anaesthetic for people in 1970. It was used in treating injured soldiers on the battlefields in the Vietnam War.

Emergency responders may give it to an agitated patient who, for example, they have rescued from a suicide attempt. Ketamine causes what doctors call a “dissociative experience” and what most anyone else would call a “trip.” That’s how it became a club drug, called K, Special K, Super K, and Vitamin K among others. Partiers inject it, put it in drinks, snort it, or add it to joints or cigarettes.

