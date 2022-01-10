ANF seizes 208kg drugs from vehicle near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: The anti-narcotics force (ANF) team on Monday seized 208kg drugs from a truck near the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the ANF, the drugs including 183 kg hashish and 24 kg opium were concealed in secret pockets of the truck that was coming to Pakistan via Torkham border.

The ANF team on a tip-off searched the vehicle and recovered narcotics from the secret pockets of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck, Muhammad Noor, resident of Landi Kottal has been taken into custody and booked under the anti-narcotics act.

Further investigations have been launched.

Separately, in an attempt to thwart the alleged drug smuggling bid via Punjab motorway near Fateh Jang toll plaza, the anti-narcotics force (ANF) seized 175.2 kilogram of drugs.

The ANF spokesperson had said the drugs were recovered during the search of the vehicle driven by one Arshad Ali, a Sheikhupura resident, who is now in the custody.

ANF allegedly recovered 111.6 kilogram of ganja and 63.6 kg of heroin from the car.

