ANF seizes 2kg crystal ice at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized 2.68 kilograms of crystal ice from a Qatar-bound passenger at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ANF foiled a smuggling attempt at Jinnah Airport, Karachi.

The accused was trying to smuggle the drugs in a jam bottle to Qatar when the ANF arrested him and foiled the smuggling attempt.

In another raid, ANF recovered 260 kg of opium and 5 kg of heroin from Dalbandin, Balochistan. The drugs were hidden in date plants.

Moreover, cases have been registered against the accused under the anti-narcotics act.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in hilly terrain of Gwadar.

The ANF on an intelligence report conducted a raid in hilly area of Gwadar in Balochistan and foiled a smuggling bid of 1400 KG of hashish, which was being carried on camels to Gwadar for onward smuggling overseas by sea, a spokesperson said.

