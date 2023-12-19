17.9 C
ANF seizes 56 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 56 kg drugs and arrested four accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, 126 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger’s stomach at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused was leaving for Dubai by flight number PK-183.

27.5 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel area of Khyber while 25 kg hashish was recovered from Dalbandin area.

In fourth operation, 2 kg heroin and 500 grams Ice drug were recovered from two suspects in a passenger bus near Islamabad Motorway.

In fifth operation, 700 grams Ice was recovered from an accused near the bus stand in Mianwali.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

