Thursday, March 13, 2025
ANF seizes crystal meth, heroin in Karachi raids

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh on a cue seized four kilograms of methamphetamine (ice or Crystal meth) from a motorbike riding accused.

The ANF on the indication of the arrested man also conducted raid on a house in Baldia Town and recovered five kilo ice and two kilo crystal heroin kept hidden in a cupboard.

Officials said that seized contraband’s value exceeds several millions of rupees.

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sindh CNS Act 2024,” ANF spokesperson said.

The ANF conducting raids to arrest other accomplices of the accused, ANF spokesman said.

Initial probe suggested that the gang was supplying drugs in posh areas of the city. The accused have also been involved in smuggling drugs abroad, ANF said.

