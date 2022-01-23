ANF seizes heroin from parcel booked for Norway

JHELUM: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled a drug smuggling bid in Jhelum, ARY News reported.

According to details, 479 grams of heroin packed in a parcel that was to be sent to Norway from a private courier service in Jhelum. The ANF on a tip-off recovered the heroin.

The heroin was concealed in the sole of the shoes that were to be sent to Norway. The ANF said that the parcel was booked by a resident of Gujrat for Norway.

Further investigation is underway in this context.

Last year in the month of October, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a major bid to smuggle over 1500 kilogrammes of heroin out of the country and arrested an alleged smuggler from Karachi airport.

According to ASF officials, the heroin was recovered from the passenger willing to travel to Dubai from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

