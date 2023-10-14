ANF seizes huge drug quantity from warehouses in Balochistan

QUETTA: Following the orders of the Apex committee, the Anti-Narcotic Forces (ANF) conducted an operation and seized drugs in huge quantities from warehouses in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ANF officers raided three warehouses located in the Pishin district, and a substantial amount of narcotics were seized.

The narcotic officers along with the district administration burnt down thousands of kilos of drugs which are allegedly manufactured in the warehouses and supplies in the local areas, however, no arrests have been made during the operation.

Earlier to this, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 428.943 Kg of drugs worth US$ 10.411 million internationally, arrested 36 persons including a woman, and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

An ANF Headquarters spokesman said Tuesday that the seized drugs comprised 79 Kg Opium, 14.346 Kg Heroin, 325.168 Kg Hashish, 9.758 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 660 Grams Weed and 11 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (18 Tablets).

ANF Punjab recovered 148.694 Kg of drugs in 10 operations and arrested 19 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 49.200 Kg Opium, 12.750 Kg Heroin, 77.600 Kg Hashish, and 9.144 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 106.638 Kg of drugs in nine operations and arrested 12 persons while four vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs comprised 14.800 Kg of opium, 1.116 Kg of Heroin, 90.048 Kg of Hashish, 614 Grams of Methamphetamine (Ice), and 60 Grams of Weed.

ANF KPK recovered 79.011 Kg of drugs in 11 operations while arresting two persons. The seized drugs comprised 480 Grams of Heroin, 78.520 Kg of Hashish, and 11 Grams of Ecstasy Tabs (18 Tabs).