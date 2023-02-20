ANF seizes over 1679 kg narcotics, arrests 34 suspects

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized more than 1,679 kilograms of drugs and over 586 litres of prohibited chemicals in separate raids across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the ANF spokesman, the ANF teams conducted 38 different counter-narcotics operations and seized more than 1679 kilograms of drugs and over 586 litres of prohibited chemicals worth over $57 million in the international market.

The spokesperson added that at least 34 suspects were arrested including three women during the operations. Meanwhile, the ANF team also took 13 vehicles into custody which were allegedly used in drug trafficking.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations were under process.

Last year in December, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Customs team foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics worth Rs2 billion.

As per details, the smugglers were carrying the narcotics in the ship, and the moment the maritime ship reached they threw the narcotics into the sea.

The Maritime agency arrested the smuggler and recovered the narcotics from the sea.

The deputy collector said that the narcotics confiscated from the smugglers are worth Rs 2 billion.

