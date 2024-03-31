ANF seizes over 1750 kg drugs across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force has recovered over one thousand seven hundred fifty kilogram drugs and twenty five thousand intoxicated tablets during separate operations across the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, ANF spokesman said eight persons were arrested in these operations.

The Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) confiscated a large quantity of drugs consignment worth US $107 million, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the three forces conducted a joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in the open sea and thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of narcotics.

The PMSA spokesperson said that a consignment having 1200 Kilogram (kg) of Hash and 300 Kg of crystal or ice was to be transported to international destinations via sea. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be US $107 million. The retrieved contraband has been handed over to ANF for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The PMSA spokesperson said that successful counter-narcotics operation by the PN, PMSA, and ANF is a testament to the fact that these forces are vigilant and remain committed to preventing the use of Pakistani waters and land for any unlawful purposes.

“The PN, PMSA, and ANF will continue to shoulder its national obligations towards the establishment of good order within the country’s land and sea boundaries besides ensuring the conducive and lawful environment for the people of Pakistan,” the PMSA spokesperson added.