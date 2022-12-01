ANF suspends officials over bribe charges

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday suspended officials for taking bribe from a passenger at Islamabad international airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, a video went viral on the internet when ANF officials were taking bribe from a foreign passenger at Islamabad international airport.

The Anti-Narcotics Force took notice of the matter and suspend the officials involved in taking bribery.

Furthermore, an investigation committee has been constituted by Anti-Narcotics Force and further inquiry is underway.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in the hilly terrain of Gwadar.

The Anti-Narcotics Force on an intelligence report conducted a raid in the hilly area of Gwadar in Balochistan and foiled a smuggling bid of 1400 KG of hashish, which was being carried on camels to Gwadar for onward smuggling overseas by sea, a spokesperson said.

