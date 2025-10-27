Angela Bassett showcases Queen Ramonda's gown on Vogue World

Academy Award winner Angela Bassett made a stunning surprise appearance at Voque World: Hollywood, showcasing her best runway walk in a gown originally worn by her character Queen Ramonda from the “Black Panther” franchise.

The 67-year-old actress graced the runway at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, donning the same outfit her character wears during a U.N. meeting in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The vibrant purple gown, designed by industry icon Ruth E. Carter, features intricate Wakandan hieroglyphs woven in golden threads, with a halter silhouette and a sculptural gold collar.

Bassett completed her look with Ramonda’s 3-D printed crown and an isicholo, a traditional hat worn by married Zulu women. Carter collaborated with artist Julia Koerner to create the 3-D elements of the outfit.

The actress also accessorised with striking gold jewellery designed by Douriean Fletcher, including earrings and an adorned collar.

Walking during the Afrofuturism segment of the show, Bassett highlighted how traditional African garments have been reinterpreted for cinema. Her work in “Black Panther” films earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2023.

Vogue World: Hollywood marks the fourth edition of the fashion event, which launched in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous shows have been held in London and Paris, featuring a vast array of models. This year’s event served as a love letter to Hollywood, with Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo creating an exclusive capsule collection celebrating iconic LA landmarks.

The evening focused on the dynamic relationship between film and fashion, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund, aimed at supporting costume professionals affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The glamorous event featured performances by Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams with numerous A-list attendees, including Cynthia Erivo, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Karol G, Ayo Edebiri, Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow.