Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has reportedly dropped “Pitt” from her last name in a major blow to her relationship with her father.

Vivienne listed herself as Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in the Playbill for The Outsiders, PEOPLE reported.

Reports said that Vivienne helped her mother Angelina Jolie in producing the musical.

She follows her elder sister Zahara who last year introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority at her university.

The move is considered another blow for Pitt’s relationship with his children after Jolie filed for divorce and sole physical custody of their kids in 2016.

Citing a source, PEOPLE in 2022 reported that Pitt, 60, hoped to mend his ties with his children as he went through the custody battle with his former wife.

“Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids,” said the source. “It’s been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn’t see the kids at all.”

Earlier, a former security guard of the ex-couple alleged that Jolie had been encouraging their children to “avoid” their father during visits.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently battling it out in the court over their French winery, Château Miraval.

Pitt sued Jolie for selling her share of a winery they owned to a third party and she filed a countersuit, alleging him of physical and verbal abuse on her and their children on a family flight in 2016.

For the unversed, the couple share six children together, three adopted, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 18, and three biological, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.