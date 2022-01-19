Angelina Jolie hits 12 million followers on Instagram

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has surpassed the 12 million followers mark on Instagram within five months of her debut on the social app.

Angelina Jolie, a prominent face of Hollywood, who joined the photo and video sharing application, Instagram in August last year in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, has gained 12 million followers on the social app within 21 weeks.

She shared a heart-wrenching post on the social app to end the previous year, “Sending love to families at home or displaced, as we come to the end of this year. Conflicts, old and new, along with the impacts of climate change, drove a devastating rise in the number of forcibly displaced people.”, read the caption.

The Academy-award-winning actor who is following just three accounts on the application including the official handle of UNHCR, the refugee agency for which she is serving as a special agent, has shared 24 posts on her official handle, predominantly about her initiative around women and children rights.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie joined Instagram in August 2021 and become the fastest user to reach the million-follower mark. The Hollywood A-lister reportedly gained a whopping two million followers in just about three hours, smashing the fastest million record on Instagram.

However, the diva lost her crown to BTS member Kim Taehyung ‘V’ in December last year who gained a million followers on Instagram in no more than 43 minutes.

