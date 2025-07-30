Angelina Jolie Net Worth and Salary: A Deep Dive into Her Wealth

Angelina Jolie, an iconic American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, has built an impressive career and fortune. With a net worth of $120 million, Jolie is one of Hollywood’s most influential figures. Known for her roles in blockbuster films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Maleficent, as well as her humanitarian work, she has earned both critical acclaim and substantial wealth.

Today, we will look at Angelina Jolie’s net worth, her career highlights, salary milestones, and financial insights.

Early Career and Rise to Fame

Angelina Jolie, born June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, began acting at a young age. Her breakout role came in 1999 with Girl, Interrupted, earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Early roles in films like Hackers (1995) and Gia (1998) showcased her raw talent, setting the stage for her ascent to global stardom. By 2001, her role as Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider solidified her as a bankable action star, significantly boosting her net worth.

Angelina Jolie’s Salary Highlights

Angelina Jolie has been among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, commanding massive salaries for her roles. Between 2001 and 2011, she earned over $120 million in movie salaries alone. Below is a breakdown of her earnings from key films:

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001): $7 million

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003): $12 million

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005): $10 million

The Good Shepherd (2006): $10 million

A Mighty Heart (2007): $10 million

Wanted (2008): $15 million

Salt (2010): $20 million

The Tourist (2010): $19 million

Maleficent (2014): $15 million

Her ability to secure $20 million per role at her peak highlights her star power and contribution to her net worth. From 2017 to 2018, Jolie earned $28 million from salaries and endorsements, making her the second-highest-paid actress during that period.

Major Career Milestones

Jolie’s versatility spans action, drama, and voice acting. Her role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) paired her with Brad Pitt, sparking both a cultural phenomenon and a high-profile relationship. She continued to dominate with films like Wanted (2008), Salt (2010), and Maleficent (2014), which grossed over $758 million worldwide. Her voice work as Master Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, including Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), added to her financial success, with the series earning billions globally.

Beyond acting, Jolie has made her mark as a director. Films like In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), Unbroken (2014), and First They Killed My Father (2017) reflect her focus on global issues, further enhancing her reputation and net worth. In 2025, she portrayed opera legend Maria Callas in Maria, a role that underscores her commitment to complex, character-driven projects.

Humanitarian Work and Influence

Angelina Jolie’s humanitarian efforts are as renowned as her film career. As a former UNHCR Special Envoy, she undertook numerous field missions and donated millions to relief organizations. Her advocacy, including visits to Ukrainian children in 2022, has earned her global respect and awards, adding depth to her public persona and indirectly supporting her net worth through endorsements.

Personal Life and Financial Context

Jolie’s personal life, including her marriages to Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, and Brad Pitt, has often been in the spotlight. Her 2016 divorce from Pitt led to a prolonged legal battle, finalized in January 2025. The settlement included $80 million, with $64 million from the sale of their shared winery and $11.5 million from a Winston Churchill painting. Despite claims of financial strain during the divorce, Jolie’s wealth is likely secured in trusts and investments, contributing to her $120 million net worth.

Real Estate Investments

Jolie’s real estate portfolio also bolsters her net worth. In 2017, she purchased a $24.5 million mansion in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, once owned by Cecil B. DeMille. This investment reflects her financial acumen and ability to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

Angelina Jolie’s net worth of $120 million is a testament to her multifaceted career as an actress, director, and humanitarian. From earning $20 million per film to directing critically acclaimed projects and advocating for global causes, Jolie remains a Hollywood powerhouse. Her financial success, coupled with strategic investments and a high-profile divorce settlement, ensures her wealth continues to grow. Whether you’re a fan of her films or inspired by her humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie’s legacy is undeniable.