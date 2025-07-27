Why Angelina Jolie trusts Salma Hayek more than anyone in Hollywood

After her high-profile split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie found unexpected support in fellow actress Salma Hayek.

What began as a professional connection on the set of Eternals quickly turned into a deep, genuine friendship, one that has become a strong source of comfort and encouragement for Jolie.

Angelina Jolie, known for her reserved and serious nature, has been gradually returning to a more relaxed and open version of herself.

Much of that positive change is being credited to Salma Hayek. The two actresses stayed close after filming and their bond only grew stronger over time.

Salma Hayek has helped Angelina Jolie reconnect with a more light-hearted side of life after Brad Pitt split.

From taking commercial flights together to enjoying holidays in Mexico, their actions reflect a friendship built on real trust and warmth.

It’s not just for the cameras, this is a true connection that goes beyond Hollywood appearances.

Their children also spend time together, further strengthening the bond between the two families.

Those close to Angelina Jolie say she has been laughing more and living in the moment again, thanks in large part to Salma Hayek’s influence.

Hayek is said to have become a key figure in Angelina Jolie’s life, encouraging her to let go of past stresses and embrace the present.

Angelina Jolie has openly praised Salma Hayek for her talent and kindness, and Hayek too has spoken warmly about Jolie’s character, particularly after working together again on Without Blood.

Their shared respect and admiration for each other as artists and mothers has only deepened the connection.

In a world where many celebrity friendships can feel shallow or short-lived, the bond between Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek stands out.

For Jolie, Salma has become more than a friend, she’s been a guiding light during a challenging chapter of her life.