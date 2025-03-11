Angeline Malik requests fans for prayers amid cancer battle

Pakistani actor-director Angeline Malik has requested her fans and fellows for prayers as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, actor Angeline Malik shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed and requested her followers to remember her in prayers, as she undergoes an important procedure for cancer treatment.

“Today is the day I need your prayers more than ever as I prepare for an important procedure at the hospital,” she wrote in the caption.

“Your support means the world to me,” added the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor.

Reacting to her Instagram post, a number of her fans and entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt prayers to Malik, wishing her a speedy recovery from cancer.

For the unversed, Angeline Malik revealed her cancer diagnosis last month, with the launch of her new jewellery brand, aimed to redefine beauty standards.

As she undergoes chemotherapy, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor aims to celebrate resilience and stand with women facing similar challenges, to help them embrace confidence and strength, with her line, consisting mainly of handmade copper pieces.