web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Anil Ambani faces criminal case in India

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s federal investigating agency said on Saturday it had opened a criminal case against industrialist Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS), opens new tab following a complaint by India’s largest bank about alleged fraud.

State Bank of India alleged that Anil Ambani, the younger brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Reliance Communications defrauded the bank, causing 30 billion Indian rupees ($344 million) of losses.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted search operations in Mumbai at Anil Ambani’s house and the offices of the now insolvent Reliance Communications, the agency said in a press statement.

A spokesperson for Ambani told Reuters that the searches at his residence concluded early this afternoon. “Mr. Ambani strongly denies all allegations and charges, and will duly defend himself,” the spokesperson said.

The agency said Anil Ambani and his company misused and diverted bank funds for purposes other than what was agreed.

An email query to SBI was not answered immediately.

Read More: India says US trade negotiations are still going on as fresh tariffs loom

Last month, India’s Enforcement Directorate also searched 35 locations linked to Reliance Group as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and siphoning of public funds, a government source told Reuters.

Reliance Group did not respond to a request for comment at the time, but a source at the group denied the allegations.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.