Anil Kapoor is ‘all heart’ for co-star Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood A-lister Anil Kapoor was ‘all-heart’ for his ‘Fighter’ co-star Hrithik Roshan as he spoke about a quality of his he would like to adopt.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Anil Kapoor gushed over his co-star for being upfront with his opinions and calling spade a spade in a situation when many from the fraternity prefer to be diplomatic.

For the unversed, Roshan was earlier lauded for extending support to his industry fellows, be it when Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ was caught up in a controversy, or when he was a ‘proud’ friend of Priyanka Chopra for her performance in ‘Citadel’.

When Kapoor was asked about one quality he would like to take from Roshan, replying in a similar context, the former said, “I’m a huge fan of him. As a human being, as a person, he’s a giver.”

He continued to explain, “So many times the films are released and people are being very diplomatic on commenting on the films because they are in controversy or some performances or some person who’s in controversy, he doesn’t care and he is all heart.”

Kapoor also mentioned how Roshan often fails to get due credit for his acting as the audience only appreciates his looks and physical fitness.

As for him being a great actor, Roshan bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in ‘Vikram Vedha’ in the recently-held IIFA Awards.