Anil Kapoor says no to Hollywood projects; Here’s why!

Bollywood’s veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of a couple of international projects, reveals being not too keen on taking up more Hollywood work.

Bollywood’s celebrated actor – who has wowed the international audience as well in titles like Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’ and Oscar-nominated ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ – was seated with a foreign-based magazine for a conversation.

Speaking about future projects in Hollywood, Anil Kapoor stated, “There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

“It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role,” the ‘Race 3’ actor elaborated.

However, Anil Kapoor assured being open to projects that challenge him as an actor.

“I’m always open to jobs which challenge me, which will help me grow my craft as an actor. And I would love to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and can make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

On the Bollywood front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Additionally, he has titles including ‘Animal’, ‘Fighter’, ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ in the pipeline.

Comments