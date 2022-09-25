Ankita Bhandari murdered for refusing ‘special services’: Indian police

Indian police have said that the 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari was pressurized to provide ‘special service’ and was murdered for not doing so by the son of Bhartiya Janta Party leader Vinod Arya’s son Ankit Arya.

Protests broke out after the alleged murder of the 19-year-old receptionist in Uttarakhand, India. The government took action against the accused and the BJP leader and his son, who was arrested in connection with the case.

Ankita Bhandari used to work as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand and was reported missing a few days ago. A day before, the police had arrested Pulkit Arya, son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and his two employees in connection with the 19-year-old girl’s death.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case.

The three murder accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Her post-mortem was done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Saturday. Her body was handed over to her family for cremation.

Meanwhile, Ankita Bhandari’s father has demanded the death penalty for the three accused.

GIRL KILLED FOR REFUSING ‘SPECIAL SERVICES

DGP Ashok Kumar said that Ankita Bhandari was being pressured by the resort owner to provide “special services” to guests. The Uttarakhand top cop said that this much has been known from the girl’s chat with a friend of hers.

SIT FORMED, RESORT DEMOLISHED

In a late-night action on Friday, the authorities started demolishing the resort saying it was built “illegally.” The Vanatara resort in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh was owned by Pulkit Arya.

Following Arya’s arrest, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami gave the orders for the demolition of the resort.

