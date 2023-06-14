Anmol Baloch steals the show with latest picture

Showbiz starlet Anmol Baloch totally stole the show with her latest picture gallery going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Wednesday, Anmol Baloch posted a recent picture of herself along with some nature clicks.

The three-picture gallery captioned simply with a single hand-heart emoji, sees the diva pose for an aesthetic photo amid the greenery.

The ‘Mann Aangan’ actor is seen in an ivory slip dress with tiny hoops. However, what proved to be a total show-stealer was the flower in her hair, to complete and slay the beachy look.

The now-viral post was showered with love from her millions of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that the celebrity is quite active across her social media handles with millions of followers.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Anmol Baloch was last seen as the main character Mahnoor in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan’.

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Aik SItam Aur’ and ‘Khwaab Nagar ki Shehzadi’.