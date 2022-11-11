Anmol Baloch’s latest pictures are show-stealers

The latest pictures of actor and model Anmol Baloch in a dashing black outfit are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Anmol Baloch was wearing matching black shoes in the viral pictures. She used an emoji as the caption of the photo album.

Her latest clicks were a hit on the visual-sharing application. Netizens complimented her looks with their remarks and comments.

The actor is quite active on Instagram. She uploads pictures and videos of herself and her work with her admirers. Earlier, she blew social media away with her clicks in a red embroidered three-piece suit.

The actor had earlier revealed that she was not willing to go for shooting on her first day.

She opened up about her journey of being an actor in an interview. The celebrity said producers thought of her as just another pretty face.

“I’ve been told that ‘being just a good face is not enough, one must know how to act as well’,” Baloch told the interviewer and revealed that she used to end up ‘crying in a bathroom’ and would often ‘refuse to continue working [in showbiz]’.

“Despite all the remarks, I would push myself to shoot every single day in an effort to get better at what I do,” she added.

