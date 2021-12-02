Anmol Baloch’s latest video goes viral

Actor Anmol Baloch shared a video of her standing in a beach after which it went viral across social media platforms.

The video sees her on the beach in a yellow dress while her hair is tied up in a braid.

Anmol Baloch flips her hair in the viral video, which got thousands of likes. The netizens pointed out her good likes with their comments.

The celebrity, who received praise for playing a negative role in Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, shared a dashing picture of herself on her Instagram page.

“You’ve stolen my heart ❤️‍🔥” the picture’s caption read. The picture got over 8,000 likes as well.

The celebrity has a big fan following on the picture and video-sharing social media application with over 600,000 Instagram followers.

Anmol Baloch takes to Instagram where she posts pictures from her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The actor had won the hearts by portraying the role of a maid named Sehar in the ARY Digital superhit serial Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi.

Her character is that of a maid who has no other option but to stay at her employer Meera’s (played by Mashal Khan) home but betrays her instead.

