Anmol Baloch’s new pictures go viral

Actor and model Anmol Baloch shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures saw her dressed in a green kurta and blue dupatta. Her picture gallery was liked by countless netizens.

There were heartwarming comments on her social media post too.

“Hahaa love it”

“Looking so pretty ❤️”

“Soo beautiful❤️😂”

“Finally, good to see you posting. Yayy ❤️ beautiful ❤️🙌”

“How you manage to look beautiful and cute at the same time 😊❤️”

She is active on social media platforms. She shares pictures of herself, her family moments and her professional life.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry. She can play diverse roles with ease. Her performances in Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi and Aik Sitam Aur. She played the Ushna’s role in the latter serial.

Aik Sitam Aur‘s plot revolves around the life struggle and tragedies of Zainab, her daughter Ushna and the spiteful behaviour of her brothers Rafaqat, Shujaat, and their wives.

Maria Wasti plays Zainab while Ushna’s character is portrayed by the Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi star. Usama Khan plays the male protagonist Shehroz.

The cast also includes Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi, Ayesha Gul, Salman Saeed, Srha Asgr, Fahad Khan and Mehrunisa Iqbal.

