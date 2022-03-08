Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Do you want to meet the love of your life?: Anmol Baloch’s post goes viral

Actor Anmol Baloch shared an important message for netizens on account of International Women’s Day in pictures that are viral.

The Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi star said a person is their true love of life in a social media post on International Women’s Day.

“Do you want to meet the love of your life?” Anmol Baloch asked. ” Look in the mirror.”

The picture shows her in a purple and blue outfit with a black cap.

 

The actor has a big fan following on the picture and video-sharing social media application with over 600,000 Instagram followers.

The celebrity shares pictures from a photoshoot and projects’ BTS, that go viral not only on Instagram but also on other platforms like Facebook.

Actor Anmol Baloch shared a video of her standing in a beach after which it went viral across social media platforms.

The video sees her on the beach in a yellow dress while her hair is tied up in a braid.

Anmol Baloch flips her hair in the viral video, which got thousands of likes.

 

Earlier, she won the hearts by portraying the negative role of a maid named Sehar in the ARY Digital superhit serial Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi.

Her character is that of a maid who has no other option but to stay at her employer Meera’s (played by Mashal Khan) home but betrays her instead.

