Anna Kendrick makes shocking admissions about ‘Woman of the Hour’ profits

Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick has made shocking admissions about the profits she received for directing the Netflix film “Woman of the Hour.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she felt ‘gross’ about making profits from her debut directional about a real-life serial killer.

According to Anna Kendrick, she never intended for ‘Woman of the Hour’ to be “a money-making venture” for her.

“Eventually, Netflix bought the movie. But, it wasn’t until the week before TIFF that I thought, oh, the movie’s going to make money. We just barely made the deadline to get into TIFF, then it was like, there’s going to be money exchanging hands. I asked myself the question about, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’ And I did,” the Hollywood actress said.

The Hollywood star revealed that she donated all the profits from the Netflix film to two charities including RAINN and the National Center for Victims of Crimes.

Co-produced and directed by Anna Kendrick, ‘Woman of The Hour’ first premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival last month before it grabbed the attention of movie legions and went on to become the no.1 film on Netflix, following its streaming debut on October 18.

The Netflix title tells the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who throughout the film meets several women.

He preys on those women and then kills them. However, there is a change in his crime pattern towards the end of the story, when a young runaway Amy manages to escape Alcala in return for keeping what happened between them a secret before she turns him in to the police.

But, although the viewers might believe in the idea that justice is served, Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto, is seen released on bail at the end credits, and went on to kill two more women, before he was re-arrested.