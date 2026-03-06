Annabel Sutherland, Perry give Australia edge in Perth

Australia is in a strong position after day one thanks to Annabel Sutherland’s four wickets, Lucy Hamilton’s outstanding debut, and Ellyse Perry’s steadying influence.

The opening day of the pink-ball Test in Perth was dominated by Australia’s pace attack, spearheaded by Sutherland. Despite a challenging period under the lights, Perry helped the hosts seize the advantage by stumps. On Saturday afternoon at the WACA Ground, Perry—who recovered from a quad injury to make the XI—and Sutherland will resume on 43 and 20 not out, respectively. Australia sits at 3-96, trailing India’s first-innings total of 198 by 102 runs.

On a sweltering Perth day, Sutherland (4-46) and 19-year-old rookie Lucy Hamilton (3-31) were the primary destroyers, vindicating Alyssa Healy’s decision to bowl first as India were bundled out early in the evening session.

Consequently, Australian openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield were forced to face the pink ball during the treacherous twilight period. Indian rookie Sayali Satghare found instant success with a brilliant delivery that started outside off and jagged back sharply to clip the top of leg, dismissing Voll for two.

During her 39-ball stint at the crease, Litchfield’s patience was tested; she swung at several wide deliveries while struggling to find gaps against India’s inexperienced pace attack. While Perry, Australia’s most successful Test batter, provided a calm presence at the other end, it did little to settle her younger teammate. The left-hander finally found the boundary on her 33rd delivery, but was caught skillfully by Jemimah Rodrigues at backward point six balls later, departing for nine.

Captain Alyssa Healy then joined Perry in the middle. Healy appeared to receive a “gift from the cricketing gods” when a delivery from Sayali brushed her off-stump but left the bails intact. However, the reprieve was short-lived; with 40 minutes left in the day, she holed out for 13, chipping a straightforward catch to point to leave Australia 3-58. Perry and Sutherland then navigated a tense final period to reach stumps without further loss.