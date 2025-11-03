AnnaSophia Robb shares the biggest lesson from her marriage

Global figure AnnaSophia Robb has disclosed the most valuable thing her marriage to Trevor Paul has given her in life.

AnnaSophia married Trevor Paul, a professional lawyer, on September 10, 2022, and recently marked their third wedding anniversary in the previous month.

On Tuesday, October 28, Robb spoke to PEOPLE magazine at the 2025 WWD Honors in New York City, where she revealed what her marriage has taught her so far.

The 31-year-old actress, while sharing her thoughts, said that probably the biggest thing she thinks is just enjoying each other.

“It’s kind of like the best part of marriage is that you have a lot of time. So little things come up, and you know, you have time to just sort of, I don’t know, enjoy,” she further added.

The Race to Witch Mountain star continued to say that spending quality time together, despite their busy schedules, is the key to their happy marriage.

“I think taking vacations and spending time, just one-on-one, because life gets busy, is important,” The Carrie Diaries alum further added.

On the other hand, actress Keira Knightley, who has acted in several popular films, was shocked by the fact that she didn’t watch many of them.

The reason Knightley provided in defense, while appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast show with Scott Mills, is that she dislikes viewing close-up images of her face.

“I just feel there’s too much face. There’s just so much face. Really close up, large face. It’s just, nobody needs to see that,” Knightley added.

The 40-year-old superstar further surprisingly revealed that she had only seen her smash movie Love Actually once, a fact which blew the host’s mind.