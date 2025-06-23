Anne Burrell’s final ‘Worst Cooks in America’ season set for July release

Food Network has scheduled the final season of ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ featuring the late chef Anne Burrell, for release in July.

The upcoming season, ‘Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible,’ premieres on July 28 and will feature “recruits who are professional performers accustomed to stealing the spotlight, but when it comes to the kitchen, they’re serving up disasters.”

Anne Burrell, who recorded the show before her sudden demise, will be seen hosting the show alongside chef Gabe Bertaccini.

Food Network plans to air “a curated selection of encore episodes featuring Anne will highlight her extraordinary talent as a chef, competitor and teacher” on June 25.

Speaking about the planned tribute to the late chef, Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala said that the move is aimed at honouring Anne Burrell for her impact on Food Network.

“Anne Burrell was a one-of-a-kind talent whose loss is being deeply felt by family, friends and fans,” she added.

It is worth noting here that the popular American chef was found dead in her New York City apartment on June 17.

US media outlets reported that the celebrity chef died at the age of 55, possibly due to a heart attack, as claimed by the 911 caller.

The 911 caller claimed the star chef went into “cardiac arrest” and was “DOA [dead on arrival],” Page Six quoted a New York City Fire Department spokesperson as saying.