Anne Hathaway reveals her most demanding role yet

Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway says that her role in the upcoming drama ‘Mother Mary’ is the most demanding one of her career so far.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Anne Hathaway, who stars as the titular fictional pop icon in David Lowery’s upcoming drama film ‘Mother Mary’, dubbed it the most difficult role of her eminent filmography.

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary,” she said about her character of the pop star, navigating through personal and creative struggles. “If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft with.”

“I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that, showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset, I had to shed some things that were hard to shed,” explained ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star.

While per Hathaway, the filming for ‘Mother Mary’ concluded last July, Lowery’s intense drama film, co-starring Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford and FKA Twigs, is yet to get a release date.

