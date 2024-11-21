Anne Hathaway to star in Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ film adaptation

Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway is set to headline the big-screen adaptation of American author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel ‘Verity’.

Fans have all the more reasons to look forward to the film adaptation of ‘Verity’ (2018), author Colleen Hoover’s No.1 romance thriller novel, as the Hollywood diva Anne Hathaway is now on board to play the titular Verity Crawford, a famed author – who is unable to finish her thriller novel after being injured in a car accident – and her husband Jeremy cracks a deal with a struggling writer, Lowen, to complete the series, in exchange of a huge sum of money.

While Hathaway has been confirmed to play the lead, more details about the casting of additional characters are yet to be unveiled.

According to the details, director Michael Showalter helms the direction of the film at Amazon MGM Studios, which is based on the final script of Nick Antosca, on the previous screenplay drafts by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley and April Maguire.

Hathaway with her banner Somewhere Pictures, Hoover’s Heartbones Entertainment and Semi-Formal Productions of Showalter also serve as producers on the title, along with Antosca, Jordana Mollick and Stacey Sher, whereas, Lauren Levine will be the executive producer.

Notably, ‘Verity’ was self-published by the author in 2018 and spent months on the bestsellers list, with more than 1 million copies sold last year alone.