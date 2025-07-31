Annie Khalid reveals heartbreaking reason behind her absence

In a heartbreaking update, Pakistan-born popstar Annie Khalid revealed her only daughter’s health struggles and a brave fight for life, after suffering two cardiac arrests, within a few hours.

Now a mother to a grown-up girl, Isha, Annie Khalid, who rose to fame with her chart-topping single ‘Mahiya’, detailed her daughter’s heartwrenching health battles with organ failure, as she sought prayers for her speedy recovery, in the latest Instagram post.

“I can’t believe I finally have the courage to post this,” Khalid wrote, before she began to recollect the distressing happenings of last January.

“It was January 23rd, 2024. A date etched into my soul forever. That day, my daughter Isha, my bright, healthy, joyful 7-year-old, suffered not one, but two cardiac arrests, just eight hours apart,” she penned. “Her tiny heart was overwhelmed by arrhythmia and hypoxia. Oxygen deprivation for 45 long, brutal minutes caused her organs to start shutting down, one by one.”

“She wasn’t responding. Her body was tired. And we were told… it was time to put her on life support. She was intubated. Connected to a heart-lung bypass machine. Dialysis keeping her kidneys alive,” the singer remembered the trauma of her ‘motionless little girl’, who once danced across the home with her endless energy.

“My Isha. Born perfectly healthy. Not a single condition. Now facing organ failure, brain damage, and paralysis. Doctors told us she had developed peripheral neuropathy, and because of the extent of the brain injury, she could no longer walk. A wheelchair became part of her story,” she shared, adding that the family tightly held onto faith during the darkest times of their life.

“Because when medicine had no more answers… Allah did,” she furthered. “He is Ar-Rahman, Ar-Raheem, the Most Kind, the Most Merciful. And Isha is His miracle.”

“The doctors are still in awe. They can’t explain how she survived. But I can: Because where logic ends, divine mercy begins,” Khalid noted. “She’s here. My daughter is alive. She’s smiling, laughing, healing. She’s stronger than I ever knew a child could be. And Insha’Allah, she will walk again one day. I believe that with every beat of my heart.”

“People have been asking, ’Annie, where have you been?’ I’ve been here!! doing the most important thing in the world. Being a mother to the most courageous, resilient, and beautiful girl I’ve ever known,” she concluded, requesting prayers for her daughter’s speedy recovery.

