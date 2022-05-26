Thursday, May 26, 2022
Annie Khalid joins PTI sit-in in front Pakistan High Commission in London

Pakistani Singer Annie Khalid joined the sit-in staged by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Annie Khalid turned to the micro-blogging site sharing regular updates from the PTI protest staged outside the building of the Pakistan High Commission in London. The celeb shared a glimpse of overseas Pakistanis showing ‘solidarity and support’ with participants of the ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad.

“We’re sitting on the street, outside the high commision, and will not leave until they announce elections!” she noted.

In the following tweet, Khalid also lauded ARY News for standing by the truth. She posed with a poster that read, “Overseas Pakistanis’ lifeline. We love ARY, Keep it up!!”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had workers staged a sit-in in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Pakistan High Commission expressing concern over the human rights situation in Pakistan.

