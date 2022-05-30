Announce elections or face another long march: Faisal Javed tells Govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has demanded of the federal government to announce the date for the general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Faisal Javed claimed that the people of Pakistan have rejected the ‘imported’ government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and demanded immediate elections in the country.

The PTI senator told the federal government that only two days were left before another long march. “Announce the dates for election otherwise the whole film is yet to run,” he added. Senator Faisal also told the Chairman Senate that his privilege was being violated.

“Even after the Supreme Court orders, our houses are being raided. Police fired tear gas against unarmed Pakistanis, cases were registered against our party workers. Is there a law of the jungle?” he asked, adding that the government should be ashamed for launching illegal crackdown against unarmed and peaceful protestors.

The Senator pointed out that Imran Khan carried out most marches and rallies. “Two million people took to the streets. The whole nation stands by Imran Khan. This government was imposed under conspiracy and now all eyes are on Supreme Court,” he added.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan and several former federal ministers were booked in 16 cases under the charges of attacking policemen and vandalizing government properties during Azadi March towards Islamabad.

As per details, the cases were registered against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Khurram Nawaz, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

Moreover, 200 unknown PTI workers have also been booked in the cases registered at PS Karachi Company, Aabpara PS, Tarnol, Kohsar, PS Ramana, Secretariat, Lohi Bheer and others.

