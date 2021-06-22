Exams of classes six to eight to start on June 25

KARACHI: The education department on Tuesday issued a schedule to hold annual examinations of classes six to eight in the private and government schools in Karachi’s District East, reported ARY News.

According to a statement issued by the department, the exams will start on June 25 and continue until June 30.

Students of classes from six to eight will take only English, mathematics, general science and drawing papers, it said.

On June 16, the Sindh government decided to take exams for classes 9 and 11 in the province during a meeting headed by Education Minister Saeed Ghani. During a steering committee meeting of the education department, the provincial authorities mulled over the dates for holding exams of classes 9 and 11.

It was agreed to hold exams for class 9 after matric examinations in July while papers for class 11 would be held after intermediate exams in August. It was decided to hold papers for elective subjects as per the decision of the NCOC.

The meeting also announced to issue results for classes matric and intermediate 45 days after the examinations while results for 9 and 11 would be announced later. It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.