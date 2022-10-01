Annual inflation rate drops after touching 49-year high – PBS report

The annual inflation report in the country has dropped after experiencing a 49-year high this year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The annual inflation rate in the country dropped to 23.18% in September, the PBS report shows. The inflation rate was 27.26% in August, dropping to 1.15% in September.

PBS reported that the rate of inflation dropped by 21.% in urban areas, and by 0.3% in rural areas. The rate was 26.1% in rural, and 21.2% in urban areas, it added.

Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 28.6% in Sep 2022 as compared to an increase of 34.0% a month earlier and an increase of 16.6% in Sep 2021. On month on month (MoM) basis, it decreased by -1.4% in Sep 2022 as compared to an increase of 5.2% a month earlier and an increase of 2.7% in Sep 2021.

The National Consumer Price Index for Sep 2022 decreased by -1.15% over August 2022 and increased to 23.18% over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. Sep 2021.

However, prices of the following food & non-food items increased in September:

Tomatoes (33.86%), Vegetables (22.70%), Pulse Moong (19.53%), Potatoes (17.43%), Wheat (15.35%), Eggs (14.20%), Chicken (13.05%), Tea (11.59%), Besan (9.74%), Cigarettes (8.21%), Pulse Gram (6.90%), Pulse Mash (6.25%), Beans (3.21%) and Milk (2.96%). Decreased: Vegetable Ghee (4.50%), Onions (3.86%), Pulse Masoor (3.08%), Cooking Oil (1.89%) and Sugar (0.93%).

NON-FOOD

Increased: Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (8.30%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (6.34%), Stationery(6.01%), Motor Vehicle Accessories (5.22%), Plastic Products (5.14%), Motor Fuel (3.19%), Furniture & Furnishing (2.22%) and Construction Input Items (1.71%). Decreased: Electricity Charges (65.33%) and Motor Vehicles (2.43%).

