Annual Inflation rate reaches 33.12%, PBS data shows

The annual inflation rate, after a weekly increase of 0.01% has reached 33.12%, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows, ARY News reported.

According to the data shared by the PBS, the weekly inflation rate was 0.01% in the last week, taking the annual inflation rate to 33.12%. Prices of 29 essential items increased, fives items decreased while 17 items remained unchanged.

The price for potatoes increased by 4.72%, chicken by 4.45% and rice by 1.17% while the price for bananas dropped by 2.82% and chickpea pulse by 0.67%.

The annual increase in diesel prices reached 141.46% and petrol by 119%. Onion prices have shot up by 89%, the PBS data shows.

The annual increase in Ghee prices has been recorded to be 79% while cooking oil gained by 73%. Chicken gained by 52.61%, chickpea pulse by 51%, and garlic by 40.54%, PBS data shows.

While prices of red chilli (43.42%), Sugar (15%), Jaggery (2.41%), and Moong pulse (2%) dropped annually.

