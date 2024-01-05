Another 25 flights cancelled as fog persists

KARACHI: Air operations remained disrupted on Friday due to prevalence of heavy fog in various parts of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of 25 flights were cancelled, while 11 were diverted to various alternative airports. In four days, 150 flights were cancelled and more than 300 domestic and international flights were delayed.

A met department official said that dense fog was likely to haunt the plain areas of the province for a few more days. He said that on Friday, visibility in the provincial capital ranged from 50 to 100 metres.

A met department advisory stated that on Friday night, cold weather was expected in most districts of the province with very cold and partly cloudy in upper districts. However, it said that dense fog was likely in Charsadda, Rashakai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas.

Besides, met department forecast for Friday predicted cold weather for most districts of the province with very cold and cloudy in upper districts with chances of light rain (light snowfall over hill) in Chitral, Kohistan and Malakand.

Besides, it said that dense fog was likely to persist in Charsadda, Rashakai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, D.I Khan and surrounding areas in the morning and during the night.