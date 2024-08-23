Another autopart manufacturer shuts down plant in Pakistan

KARACHI: The auto sector in Pakistan faces another blow as Bolan Casting Limited, a manufacturer of bus and truck parts, has announced the indefinite shutdown of its production plant, ARY News reported on Friday.

This decision follows the recent closures of the Suzuki Karsaz plant and Millat Tractor, marking a troubling trend in the industry.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Bolan Casting Limited cited a significant decline in the sales of trucks and buses, leading to severe financial difficulties.

The lack of demand has forced the company’s management to halt operations for an indefinite period, effective from August 26, 2024.

This development adds to the growing concerns within Pakistan’s auto sector, which has been struggling with dwindling demand and financial instability.

The shutdown of Bolan Casting’s plant underscores the broader challenges faced by the industry, raising alarms about the future of auto manufacturing in the country.