Another body of fisherman missing in Keti Bandar boat tragedy found

THATTA: Another dead body of a fisherman drowned in boat capsize near Keti Bandar on January 22 recovered, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Still a fisherman has been missing and the search has been underway,” Assistant Commissioner Keti Bandar Irfan Nizamani has stated.

“Twelve fishermen were untraced when three boats were capsized on Jan 22, in which 46 fishermen were drowned in the sea,” the official said.

“Thirty-four fishermen were rescued instantly while 12 were missing. The divers have retrieved 11 dead bodies and a search operation has been underway in the sea for one fisherman who is still untraced,” A.C. said.

The fishermen were reported missing on Saturday after boats capsized in Hajamro Creek near the coastal town of Keti Bandar in district Thatta due to strong winds and rough weather in the sea.

Commissioner Hyderabad imposed seven days’ ban on fishing in the sea and canals in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts under section 144 after the incident.

