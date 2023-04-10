Another bomb blast injures two at Quetta’s Sariab Road

QUETTA: Another bomb blast has taken place in the capital of Balochistan in which two persons sustained injuries at Quetta’s Sariab Road, ARY News reported on Monday.

The second bomb blast has occurred at Quetta’s Sariab Road, leaving two persons wounded. The bomb explosion took place at Sariab Road’s Muneer Ahmed Khan Street, according to the police.

Police said that the terrorists wanted to target a Station House Officer (SHO) Sariab in the bomb blast, however, SHO Ehsanullah Marwat remained unhurt in the incident.

Police said that the explosive material was installed inside a pole beside the road to target the vehicle of SHO Sariab.

Earlier in the day, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.

