Another CCTV of journalist Hasnain Shah’s murder surfaces

LAHORE: Police have not yet succeeded in apprehending the shooters involved in the murder of a journalist Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club as another CCTV footage of the attack has emerged, ARY NEWS reported.

The CCTV footage shows an attacker opening fire at the vehicle as soon as it was pulled over at a traffic signal. The attacker could be seen in the video running away from the spot easily.

The sources within the investigators shared that one of the shooters has been identified as Zain, who is a cousin of a Zari Butt who was killed over a dispute in Iqbal Town.

“The police have apprehended the relatives of Zari Butt,” they said adding that Zain was involved in murdering people against money and the police have yet to trace his whereabouts.

It is pertinent to mention here that police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in murder of local journalist Husnain Shah.

“We have reached to the killers of Journalist Husnain Shah and arrested two of them,” CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed said in a media briefing here. “Remaining two accused will also be arrested soon,” he said.

“Our focus was to identify those who committed the crime, when investigation teams constituted,” CCPO Lahore said.

“An investigation officer reaches to culprits on the basis of evidence,” he said. “It will be a fair investigation and no one will be allowed any concession,” police chief said.

“There were financial issues between Aamir Butt and Husnain Shah,” he said while commenting on the motive behind the crime. “Police will hunt those playing with lives of people,” the official said.

