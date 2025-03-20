Another child ‘kidnapped’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Another child has allegedly been kidnapped from Karachi as an 11-year-old boy, Muhammad Zain, went missing Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city, ARY News reported citing police.

Muhammad Zain has been missing since March 18 and a case is registered at the Malir Cantt police station, and an investigation is underway. According to his family, Muhammad Zain was kidnapped and shifted to an unknown place

This incident comes amidst a rise in cases of children kidnapping in Karachi. In January this year, two boys, Aliyan and Ali Raza, went missing from the Garden area, and despite a massive search operation, they remain untraced.

Despite the Karachi police’s claims of intensifying their search, there has been no success in locating the two children who went missing from the Garden area.

As part of the ongoing search operation, a team from Karachi Police visited the shrine of ‘Daata Darbar’ to explore possible leads. Additionally, posters featuring the photographs of the missing children have been put up across the city.

The Karachi police also announced a cash reward to those who provide information about the children.

Two children Ali Raza and Aliyan Muhammad went missing from the garden on January 14.

Earlier, DIG South Asad Raza formed a committee to search for missing children under the supervision of SSP city.

Asad Raza mentioned that the five-member committee included the SP Investigation City and is focused on the recovery of the missing children. He assured that every possible effort is being made to recover the missing children. Three suspects have been imprisoned. however, despite these measures, the children remain missing.

The two cases emerged amid the alleged murder of Sarim, a seven-year-old boy, who was found dead from an underground water tank near his residence in North Karachi 11 days after he went missing while returning from a nearby madrasa on January 7.