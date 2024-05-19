Another citizen falls victim to honey trap

HAROONABAD: In an unfortunate incident, a citizen of Haroonabad fell victim to a honey trap and was abducted by Katcha area dacoits, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the victim, Salahuddin, traveled to Rahim Yar Khan to meet with a family interested in a marriage proposal for his son from where he got abducted by the Katcha area dacoits.

The culprit demanded Rs 10 million ransom for the release of the abducted citizen.

Meanwhile, after registering a case of abduction of a citizen, the Haroonabad police station formed a team to recover the kidnapped individual.

Earlier this month, the police claimed to have recovered the minor boy kidnapped by the Katcha area dacoits (riverine area robbers) after 26 days.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) claimed to have recovered the six-year-old boy, named Ayaz Pathan after an alleged encounter with the Katcha area dacoits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Katcha area dacoits recently released disturbing footage showing the abducted innocent kid chained to a tree.

According to authorities, the abducted kid, named Ayaz, belongs to a family that had traveled from Quetta to Sukkur in search of labor opportunities.

The heart-wrenching scene captured the children’s cries for help, sparking outrage and concern across the region.

Police investigations have identified the perpetrators as notorious bandits Farid Mirani and Yakub Mirani.

As per the police statement, the bandits have demanded a sum of Rs 5 million as ransom from the child’s father.