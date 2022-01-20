Another cold wave expected in Karachi from January 22

KARACHI: Another cold wave is likely to hit Karachi and the temperatures during it could fall upto 9-degree centigrade, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted.

According to the Met Office, the cold wave in Karachi will continue between January 22 to 26 and the temperatures could decline upto 8 or 9-degree centigrade. “The other parts of the Sindh province could also witness temperatures falling to 6-degree centigrade,” it said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued an alert over fresh rain and snowfall forecast for the country.

The NDMA has advised all concerned authorities and agencies to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period to tackle any emergency situation and avoid likely losses of life and property.

A spokesperson of NDMA has asked the provincial and district disaster management authorities to coordinate with concerned departments.

“Required machinery, emergency equipment and personnel should be deployed at vulnerable spots,” the spokesperson said. Concerned agencies should provide information to travelers and tourists about weather conditions.

Yesterday the Met Office had forecast entry of another weather system in the country that will bring rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday.

